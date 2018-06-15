Giants' Heath Quinn: Swinging hot bat since reinstatement
Quinn (lower body) has gone 6-for-12 in three games since his return from the 7-day disabled list.
All six hits have been singles, but regardless, it's nice to see Quinn picking up where he left off after a month-long absence due to a lower-body injury. For the season, Quinn is slashing .333/.382/.492 with three homers, two steals and an 8:27 BB:K in 120 at-bats with High-A San Jose. A third-round selection in the 2016 first-year player draft, Quinn figures to get his first taste of Double-A ball before the end of the year.
