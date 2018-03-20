Sanchez was cut from major-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After reporting to minor-league camp, Sanchez will likely be assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Sanchez missed much of the Giants' games this spring as he had to tend to a hamstring injury. With Buster Posey and Nick Hundley poised to serve as the team's catchers this season, Sanchez will provide organizational depth.