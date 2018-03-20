Giants' Hector Sanchez: Heads to minor-league camp
Sanchez was cut from major-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After reporting to minor-league camp, Sanchez will likely be assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Sanchez missed much of the Giants' games this spring as he had to tend to a hamstring injury. With Buster Posey and Nick Hundley poised to serve as the team's catchers this season, Sanchez will provide organizational depth.
More News
-
Giants' Hector Sanchez: Available Sunday•
-
Giants' Hector Sanchez: Sidelined two weeks with hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Hector Sanchez: Inks minors pact with Giants•
-
Hector Sanchez: Elects free agency•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Smacks two-run homer in win•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...