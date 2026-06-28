Giants' Heliot Ramos: Activated from IL

The Giants reinstated Ramos (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list and is starting in right field and batting sixth Sunday agaisnt Atlanta, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old worked as San Francisco's primary left fielder prior to suffering the quadriceps strain in mid-May, but he's now expected to work more in right field since Jung Hoo Lee has shifted to center to cover for the injured Harrison Bader (foot). Through 176 plate appearances this season, Ramos has a .267/.307/.424 slash line with four homers, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored.