The Giants promoted Ramos from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old outfielder will move up to the highest level of the minors after he posted a .755 OPS while going 7-for-9 on stolen-base attempts across his 266 plate appearances at Richmond. Ramos' slash line didn't differ greatly from the one he posted at Richmond after being promoted to the affiliate late in 2019 (.242/.321/.421 in 106 plate appearances), but he showed an improved approach at the plate this season, cutting his strikeout rate down by nearly four percentage points. The 2017 first-round pick will likely stick around at Sacramento for the remainder of the season before potentially contending for a full-time role with the big club in 2022.
