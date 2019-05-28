Ramos (knee) was activated from the 7-day injured list Monday, play-by-play broadcaster for the San Jose Giants, Joe Ritzo, reports.

Ramos had been held out since April 24 due to a left knee sprain, but he's finally been cleared to return to game action with High-A San Jose. He slashed .270/.422/.587 with five homers and 11 RBI through his first 19 games of the 2019 campaign prior to suffering the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories