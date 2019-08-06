X-rays on Ramos' hand were negative and he is day-to-day at High-A San Jose, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He was struck in the left hand by a pitch in Monday's game, but fortunately it seems like he escaped with just a bruise. Ramos is the third-youngest qualified hitter in the California League, and he is the youngest non-Padres hitter in the league. Despite his youth, he has been the second-best hitter (147 wRC+) on the circuit and has upped his walk rate (6.5 BB% to 9.6 BB%) while also getting to more of his plus raw power (.151 ISO to .197 ISO) compared to what he did last year at Low-A.