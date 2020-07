Ramos is receiving treatment for an infection in his leg, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Gabe Kapler doesn't believe it's a serious concern, but he still didn't offer a recovery timeline for the young outfielder. Ramos was included in the team's 60-man roster pool as one of the organization's top prospects, but there's never been a high likelihood of him making his major-league debut in 2020.