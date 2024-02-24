Ramos is feeling better after taking a pitch off his right knee during Saturday's spring training game versus the Cubs, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ramos looked to be in pain as he limped off the field after getting hit, but manager Bob Melvin said Ramos could return to the Giants' lineup Sunday, so it seems the 24-year-old outfielder escaped relatively unscathed. Ramos owns a .158/.220/.250 slash line through 82 career MLB plate appearances and is likely to return to Triple-A Sacramento to begin 2024.