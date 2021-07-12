After collecting four hits in Friday's doubleheader, Ramos finished the front end of the minor-league season with a .237/.317/.414 batting line.

That's not much of a line, but a hot stretch over the last five games prior to the All-Star break -- which saw Ramos play for the NL in the Futures Game, going 0-for-2 -- lifted the 21-year-old outfielder's stats significantly. Before that little streak, he was hitting an uglier .222/.311/.361, but that five-game span saw Ramos go 8-for-21 (.381) with three of his eight homers on the season. He also has seven steals on eight attempts, though Ramos isn't expected to make a major impact with his legs by the time he reaches the majors. A first-round pick in the 2017 draft, Ramos certainly has the talent to carry this little hot streak forward into the second half, but it's looking unlikely that he'll crack the majors this year other than maybe a brief cup of coffee in September.