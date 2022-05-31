The Giants recalled Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
Ramos will join the Giants for the second time this season after he was previously with the big club for four days back in April. He'll likely serve as depth in the outfield until Darin Ruf (personal) is ready to rejoin the team after being placed on the bereavement list Tuesday in a corresponding move.
