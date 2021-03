Ramos is hitting .435 (10-for-23) with three home runs and getting an extended look at major league camp, MLB.com reports.

Ramos, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 draft, hasn't played above Double-A, so he'll need some time in the high minors. It's not thought he has a shot to win a spot on the major league roster. However, he made a good impression at San Francisco's alternate training site last year and could reach the majors later this year.