Ramos will open the year with Low-A Augusta, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Ramos notched a 175 wRC+ in the AZL last year after getting drafted by the Giants with the No. 19 overall pick. Ramos' surface numbers were excellent, but his .500 BABIP and 31.8 percent strikeout rate suggest that some regression is coming. Don't panic if he struggles initially against full-season pitching, as he does not turn 19 until Sept. 7 and is oozing with fantasy-relevant tools.