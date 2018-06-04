Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heating up at Augusta
Ramos has recorded six hits in nine at-bats over his past two games at Low-A Augusta.
After going 0-for-14 in his preceding four games, Ramos has seemingly moved past the offensive drought in swift fashion with back-to-back multi-hit efforts. For the season, the outfielder is hitting .242/.317/.379 and has been caught stealing on six of his seven attempts this season. While the numbers aren't impressive on the surface, the fact that the 18-year-old Ramos is well below the median age for the South Atlantic League shouldn't be overlooked. Due to his sturdy 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame and excellent bat speed, Ramos projects to be a plus-power source and is viewed as the top prospect in the San Francisco system.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...