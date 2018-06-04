Ramos has recorded six hits in nine at-bats over his past two games at Low-A Augusta.

After going 0-for-14 in his preceding four games, Ramos has seemingly moved past the offensive drought in swift fashion with back-to-back multi-hit efforts. For the season, the outfielder is hitting .242/.317/.379 and has been caught stealing on six of his seven attempts this season. While the numbers aren't impressive on the surface, the fact that the 18-year-old Ramos is well below the median age for the South Atlantic League shouldn't be overlooked. Due to his sturdy 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame and excellent bat speed, Ramos projects to be a plus-power source and is viewed as the top prospect in the San Francisco system.