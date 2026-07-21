Giants' Heliot Ramos: Launches solo shot in loss

Ramos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

Ramos got the Giants on the scoreboard in the fourth inning, cracking a solo shot to right-center field. He's recorded at least one hit in 16 of his 18 appearances since returning from a right quadriceps strain, batting .297 with 14 runs scored, 10 RBI and five home runs in 76 plate appearances during that span. Overall, the 26-year-old is slashing .276/.310/.469 with 33 runs scored, 30 RBI and nine long balls across 252 plate appearances.