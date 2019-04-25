Giants' Heliot Ramos: Leaves Wednesday's game
Ramos appeared to tweak his left knee and exited High-A San Jose's game Wednesday, San Jose Giants' broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.
Ramos was hit by a pitch in the area earlier in the game and might have further tweaked in while swinging. The 29-year-old attempted to remain in the game but eventually left after running out a double.
