Giants' Heliot Ramos: Leaves with hand injury
Ramos was removed from Monday's action at High-A after being struck by a pitch on his left hand, play-by-play broadcaster for the San Jose Giants, Joe Ritzo, reports.
The severity of Ramos' injury is not known at this time, but he's likely headed for X-rays.
