Ramos (oblique) is expected to be sidelined roughly three weeks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old suffered a mild left oblique strain during Friday's Cactus League game against Rockies while making a throw to home plate from the outfield. He still hit a hit a home run after sustaining the injury. Ramos will receive treatment this week before being reevaluated, when time his return timeline figures to be updated.