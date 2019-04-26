Giants' Heliot Ramos: Moves to MiLB injured list
Ramos (knee) was placed on the minor-league injured list Friday, San Jose Giants' broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.
Ramos tweaked his left knee during a swing on Wednesday and now will be sidelined for at least a week. The severity of the injury is not yet known.
