Ramos (knee) is scheduled to play in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Ramos has been sidelined since April 24 with a sprained left LCL, but he's close to rejoining High-A San Jose. Prior to landing on the minor-league IL, Ramos hit .270/.422/.587 with five homers and 19 games for San Jose.

