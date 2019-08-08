Ramos was promoted to Double-A Richmond on Thursday, freelance writer Marc Delucchi reports.

The promotion was well deserved for Ramos, who turns 20 in September. He was the third-youngest and third-best hitter in the California League. Richmond is an extremely pitcher-friendly ballpark, so it will be very challenging for Ramos to carry over his success from the Cal League, without even considering he will be one of two 19-year-old hitters in the Eastern League. He will get his feet wet against Double-A pitching before likely returning to Richmond for the start of the 2020 season.

