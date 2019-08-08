Ramos (hand) returned to action Wednesday for High-A San Jose and went 0-for-4 with one strikeout.

Ramos missed a day with a bruised hand. He is now hitting .306/.385/.500 with 13 home runs and six steals (on 13 attempts) in 77 games. Ramos has gotten a bit thicker since he was drafted in 2017, so the dream of him being a major asset in the stolen-base department is probably a thing of the past, but he still has significant upside at the plate. He is the third-youngest qualified hitter in the California League and has been the third-best hitter (145 wRC+) on the circuit.