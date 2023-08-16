Ramos will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ramos is back in the lineup for the series finale, but he sat in both of the Giants' previous two matchups with right-handed pitchers and may have moved into more of a part-time role in the wake of Wade Meckler's call-up to the big leagues. As a left-handed hitter, Meckler could occupy the large side of a platoon in center field with the righty-hitting Ramos, though the Giants will have room for both players in the outfield Wednesday while Blake Sabol shifts from left field to catcher in place of a resting Patrick Bailey. Ramos is hitting .250 with one home run and a 31.6 percent strikeout rate through his 38 big-league plate appearances this season.