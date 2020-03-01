Ramos sustained a mild left oblique strain Friday and will be reevaluated later this week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ramos apparently suffered the injury while making a throw home from the outfield, and he won't receive an official recovery timetable until being reevaluated. The young outfielder is one of San Francisco's top prospects, so the team is liable to remain cautious to help avoid any setbacks.