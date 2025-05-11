Ramos went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Ramos supplied nearly all of San Francisco's offense in the loss, tallying three of the team's four hits and accounting for the only Giants run on a solo blast in the second inning. The three-hit effort came three games after Ramos notched a season-high four hits against the Cubs on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is posting a .268/.333/.456 slash line with six homers, 15 RBI, 27 runs and three stolen bases through 165 plate appearances on the campaign.