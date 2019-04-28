Ramos will miss 4-to-5 weeks with a sprained left LCL, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ramos was placed on the minor-league injured list after tweaking his knee while swinging Wednesday. An MRI revealed that the issue was worse than a mere tweak, and he'll now miss several weeks. The 19-year-old had gotten off to a hot start in his first taste of High-A ball for San Jose, hitting .270/.422/.587 with five homers in 19 games.

