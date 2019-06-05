Giants' Heliot Ramos: Turns in 4-for-4 day
Ramos went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs for High-A San Jose in its 9-4 win over Modesto on Tuesday.
Since returning from a left knee injury May 27, Ramos has gone 12-for-26 (.462 average) with four extra-base knocks. The toolsy 19-year-old is one of the youngest players in the California League, but he hasn't been fazed by the jump in competition thus far.
