Ramos has been sidelined during the Giants' Arizona instructional league camp since Oct. 8 with a strained left oblique, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled, Ramos was expected to pick up some much-needed competitive at-bats in the instructional league this fall, but the injury looks like it will cause him to miss out on that opportunity. Though the Giants are expecting Ramos will be back to full strength by spring training, he may not recover from the injury by the time instructional ball wraps up Nov. 12.