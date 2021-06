Bishop suffered an aggravation of his strained left shoulder while playing in simulated games in Arizona and remains without a timeline to return to action for High-A Eugene, freelance baseball journalist Marc Delucchi reports.

Bishop appeared in only three games with Eugene before being shut down with the shoulder injury in early May. The 22-year-old outfielder was a first-round selection in the 2019 first-year player draft and is viewed as one of the top prospects in the Giants organization.