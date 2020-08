Bishop (illness) cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and will report to the Giants' alternate training site, Katie Woo of MiLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old tested positive for coronavirus in late June but was previously unable to gain full clearance to join the 60-man pool. Bishop is unlikely to see the majors this season with only 32 games in rookie ball under his belt, but he'll be able to continue his development at the alternate training site.