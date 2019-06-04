Giants' Hunter Bishop: Drafted by San Francisco
The Giants have selected Bishop with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
College hitters with Bishop's impressive tools (70-grade power, 60-grade speed) typically come with significant concerns about their ability to hit for average. Those misgivings were the reason he slipped to the 24th round as a high school senior in 2016 and he did nothing to alleviate those concerns when he struck out 30 percent of the time as a sophomore at Arizona State. However, he has greatly improved that area of his game as a junior, striking out around 22 percent of the time while hitting 22 home runs with 11 steals (on 18 attempts) in 54 games. The younger brother of Mariners prospect Braden Bishop, Hunter stands 6-foot-5 and can take violent, aggressive swings with his plus bat speed, so the strikeout concerns will probably never truly go away. If he can keep his strikeout rate in the 25-30 percent range, he will do more than enough damage to warrant placement in the middle of a lineup. His ability to chip in 10-20 steals is just icing on the cake.
