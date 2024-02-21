Bishop (elbow) reported to spring training this week without any restrictions, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 2019 first-round pick is back to full health after missing the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Once seen as one of the top hitting prospects in the organization, Bishop's star has faded while a slew of injuries have thus far limited to 134 minor-league games through his first five seasons in the professional ranks. The 25-year-old outfielder still has yet to play above the High-A level, though he could report to Double-A Richmond to open the 2024 campaign if he makes it out of spring training with his health intact.