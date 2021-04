Bishop (ankle) is included in the Giants' lineup Wednesday for a scrimmage versus the Athletics at the organization's alternate site in Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bishop dealt with a sore ankle late in spring training, but he looks to be healthy again as he resumes preparation for the minor-league season. The Giants' 2019 first-round pick will likely report to Low-A San Jose or High-A Eugene once the season begins.