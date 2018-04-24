Giants' Hunter Pence: Able to throw Tuesday

Pence (thumb) participated in on-field throwing drills Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence was able to take batting practice Monday and is now able to throw again just four days after being placed on the disabled list with a thumb injury. He previously reported that throwing was more painful than batting with his injured thumb, so Tuesday's throwing drills represent a considerable stepping stone in his recovery. If he continues to progress well he shouldn't require more than the required 10 days on the DL. He'll begin a rehab assignment in the next few days.