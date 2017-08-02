Giants' Hunter Pence: Adds to rout with three-run homer
Pence went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Oakland.
That marks just his eighth home run in 86 games this year, as age (he's now 34) and injuries seem to have slowed Pence's bat at this point in his career. Two long balls in the last three games suggest that he may not quite be washed up yet, but fantasy owners expecting the Pence of old to emerge eventually will likely continue to be disappointed.
