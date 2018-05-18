Giants' Hunter Pence: Attempting to tweak swing

Pence (thumb) visited with hitting specialist Doug Latta recently to work on changing his swing, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pence's unorthodox hitting mechanics have been a trademark of his career, but at 35 years old, he's looking for a fresh start, and he picked someone with recent success to help. Latta was the brains behind Justin Turner's uppercut-like swing. Pence's teammate Mac Williamson also embraced Latta's advice on achieving a better launch angle and was raking before he landed on the disabled list. This revision may prompt the Giants to ask Pence to agree to stay at Triple-A Sacramento even after he's activated so he can work on it in a lower-pressure environment, though that may be asking a bit much. Either way, it's worth watching how he performs as he goes back to taking hacks in games to determine whether the change could give him more alluring fantasy potential.