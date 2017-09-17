Giants' Hunter Pence: Available off bench Sunday

Manager Bruce Bochy reported that Pence (back) will be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Though Pence was held out of the starting lineup with his back ailment, it's encouraging to hear that he's able to enter the game off the bench if needed. Barring any setbacks, it seems likely that the veteran outfielder will be able to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.