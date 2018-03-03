Giants' Hunter Pence: Back in action Saturday

Pence (illness) is in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence had been out since Tuesday after coming down with the flu. He's back with more than enough time to get ready for Opening Day and should have the at-bats necessary to claim the starting left field job for the Giants.

