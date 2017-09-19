Giants' Hunter Pence: Back in action Tuesday

Pence (back) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Although he wasn't used, Pence was apparently available off the bench Sunday, so it isn't all too surprising to see him back in the lineup following Monday's off day. The 34-year-old was off to an impressive start to September before injuring himself, slashing .318/.375/.432 in 12 games. (44 at-bats). He'll face German Marquez in his return to action.