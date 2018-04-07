Giants' Hunter Pence: Back in lineup
Pence (thumb) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Pence had been dealing with a sprained thumb since Wednesday. He was able to pinch hit that day, after which the Giants had an off day and a rainout, so he won't end up missing any games. He's off to a slow start to begin the year, hitting just .211 through his first six games, though that sample size is of course quite small.
