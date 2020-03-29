Pence went 5-for-14 with one double and one home run over five Cactus League games prior to the suspension of spring training.

Pence rediscovered his All-Star form in 2019 with a .297/.358/.552 slash line and 18 home runs for the Rangers, but he appeared in only 83 games and missed the final five weeks with a back injury. The 36-year-old returned to San Francisco on a one-year, major-league deal and may not fill a full-time role once play resumes, though he should see regular opportunities.