Giants' Hunter Pence: Brought back from DL
Pence (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's game against the Phillies, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Pence will rejoin the Giants ahead of Saturday's tilt. The 35-year-old, who was hitting just .172/.197/.190 through 17 games prior to landing on the shelf, hasn't played since April 18. He's expected to serve as the team's fourth outfielder moving forward, with Mac Williamson and Gorkys Hernandez sticking in starting roles.
