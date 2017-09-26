Giants' Hunter Pence: Clubs 13th homer in win

Pence went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pence matched last year's home run total of 13, but he needed an additional 24 games to reach that mark this season. The 34-year-old's offensive skills appear to be diminishing as a whole (.260/.314/.385), but he has contributed six hits and two homers over his last six contests, so there may still be some value to be had in the final week of the season.