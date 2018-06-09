Giants' Hunter Pence: Collects second double

Pence went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 9-5 victory over the Nationals.

Pence drove in a run during the second inning on a double, and he followed that up with an RBI-single in the seventh. Since returning from the disabled list, Pence is 4-for-9 with two walks and a strikeout. He figures to see plenty of opportunities in right field as the season progresses, barring another injury.