Giants' Hunter Pence: Collects three hits Friday

Pence went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Friday's extra-inning loss to San Diego.

Pence has shown signs of life at the plate (like Friday's three-hit game) at times this year, but he hasn't been able to stay consistent with his production. The veteran's .260/.306/.367 slash line in 40 games since returning from injury is right on par with his lackluster overall totals of .252/.298/.353, and he hasn't been able to contribute anything notable to the five standard offensive categories. At 34 years old, Pence's skills may be finally diminishing before our eyes. Don't let his name value stop you from replacing him with a player who is more productive from a fantasy perspective.