Giants' Hunter Pence: Continues strong spring

Pence went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Rockies.

The 34-year-old is slashing a healthy .294/.351/.559 with two homers and eight RBI over 37 spring training plate appearances. Pence will slide over to left field following the offseason acquisition of Andrew McCutchen to take over in right. The veteran showed the first sign of age last season when he delivered a career-worst .385 slugging percentage over 134 games. The former ironman's body has begun to break down over the past three seasons, so even though he will be the starter in left field, expect manager Bruce Bochy to give Pence a few more days off than usual in an effort to keep his outfielder healthy throughout the season. His days of fantasy-usefulness appear to be dwindling, but he should still be on deep and NL-only owners' radars, and a hot start to the regular season could quickly restore his mixed-league status given his strong career resume.