Giants' Hunter Pence: Could be activated Friday

The Giants could activate Pence (thumb) from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Along with Pence, Joe Panik (thumb), Mark Melancon (elbow) and Alen Hanson (hamstring) are also considered candidates to return from the DL as soon as Friday, so the Giants could opt to stagger the activations over the weekend to offer more flexibility with the active roster. Regardless, Pence's return to the big club is imminent, but it remains uncertain if he'll have a full-time role waiting for him once he's officially back in the fold. Both Mac Williamson and Gorkys Hernandez have impressed in small sample sizes this season to make worthy claims to regular duty in the outfield, while Andrew McCutchen is also entrenched as a mainstay in right field. Pence has been productive during his extended rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento with a .316/.358/.388 line in 106 plate appearances, but his poor health and downturn in productivity at the big-league level the past few seasons probably makes him best suited for a reserve gig at this stage of his career.