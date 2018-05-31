Giants' Hunter Pence: Could be activated Friday
The Giants could activate Pence (thumb) from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Along with Pence, Joe Panik (thumb), Mark Melancon (elbow) and Alen Hanson (hamstring) are also considered candidates to return from the DL as soon as Friday, so the Giants could opt to stagger the activations over the weekend to offer more flexibility with the active roster. Regardless, Pence's return to the big club is imminent, but it remains uncertain if he'll have a full-time role waiting for him once he's officially back in the fold. Both Mac Williamson and Gorkys Hernandez have impressed in small sample sizes this season to make worthy claims to regular duty in the outfield, while Andrew McCutchen is also entrenched as a mainstay in right field. Pence has been productive during his extended rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento with a .316/.358/.388 line in 106 plate appearances, but his poor health and downturn in productivity at the big-league level the past few seasons probably makes him best suited for a reserve gig at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Role with big club uncertain•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Attempting to tweak swing•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Resumes rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Experiences setback in rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Will remain with Triple-A for time being•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Set for rehab assignment Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....