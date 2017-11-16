Giants' Hunter Pence: Could see limited role in 2018

Pence may be in line for a part-time role next season, depending on the Giants' offseason moves this winter, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.

Pence is set to enter the final year of his 5-year deal, and it's become clear that the club wants to upgrade defense and potentially sign an impact bat within the next couple months. If San Francisco is able to receive the services of an outfielder or two, Pence will be expendable, and will likely be used in a limited role for the club next season. During the 2017 campaign, the 34-year-old slashed .260/.315/.285 with 13 home runs and 67 RBI in 134 games. In the event that the Giants find a couple new pieces, Pence's fantasy contributions will obviously take a significant hit.