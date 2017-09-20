Giants' Hunter Pence: Cranks 12th homer Tuesday
Pence (back) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 4-3 win over Arizona.
Pence was the driving force behind the Giants' victory, giving his team a lead with his fifth-inning homer before putting them ahead for good with a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. The 34-year-old's ailing back held him out of action this past weekend, but his strong showing at the plate Tuesday is a sign of good health. It is worth noting that Pence went 10-for-17 prior to brief absence -- and while he is no longer the fantasy force he was in his heyday, the veteran could provide value down the stretch if his bat stays hot.
