Giants' Hunter Pence: Crushes seventh bomb of 2017 on Saturday
Pence went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Dodgers.
Pence blasted his seventh homer of the year to put the Giants on the board in the fourth inning of a road loss. The 34-year-old has posted some of the worst slash line numbers of his career, and his .346 slugging percentage has made him a player to avoid in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Collects three hits Friday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Not in starting nine Wednesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits sixth homer Tuesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Becomes RBI machine Friday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Keeps hot streak going Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...