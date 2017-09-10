Giants' Hunter Pence: Day off Sunday
Pence is out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pence hasn't been able to deliver at the plate recently. Over the last seven games, he's gone 2-for-23 (.087) and struck out 10 times over 27 plate appearances. His recent troubles have dropped his batting average from .258 to .248 over that time. Mac Williamson will start in right field while Pence heads to the bench.
